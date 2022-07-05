PulseAudio & Systemd Creator, Lennart Poettering, Reportedly Leaves Red Hat

To much surprise, the lead developer of systemd Lennart Poettering who also led the creation of PulseAudio, Avahi, and has been a prolific free software contributor has reportedly left Red Hat.Lennart Poettering has made enormous contributions to the Linux/open-source ecosystem over the past roughly decade and a half of being employed by Red Hat, particularly with his work on PulseAudio and systemd. Lennart has been instrumental to the modern day Linux desktop. Thus it comes as quite a surprise being tipped off today from a Red Hat source that Lennart is no longer at the company.So far no public announcement appears to have been made, but according to a source has been reportedly removed from Red Hat's internal employee database. Yesterday Lennart did comment on the public Fedora devel mailing list to having now created a personal Red Hat Bugzilla account for his Fedora contributions after it was raised in bug reports and brought up on the mailing list that Lennart's Red Hat account is disabled.

Emailing his Red Hat address this morning indeed yields an auto-response that it's no longer in use.

He's still active in systemd world with new commits made as of today, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up or his next moves with his vast Linux ecosystem expertise and pivotal role in spearheading systemd's direction.Will update if/when hearing anything more on the matter.