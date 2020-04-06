LLVM's Flang/F18 Fortran Compiler Might Be Back On Track For Merging Soon

Since the "f18" open-source Fortran compiler front-end was approved last year for merging as the newest LLVM sub-project and using the Flang name, there have been a number of false starts in getting the code merged. This year alone Flang had multiple delays and cancelled merge plans as the developers worked to get the code ready for upstream. Now though it looks like it could be ready to cross that long sought after milestone for having an in-tree Fortran front-end.
Richard Barton announced today that the team now believes F18 is ready to be merged. There still are some open items still being worked on, but should be easily resolved after the F18 code is within the tree as the new "Flang" compiler.
The merging of this Fortran compiler front-end could happen as soon as any final code reviews take place. In any case this should be merged in time during this current LLVM 11.0 development cycle.
The flang/f18 code is currently hosted in this Git repository. This Fortran front-end is written in modern C++17 code and has been developed by NVIDIA and other organizations.
1 Comment