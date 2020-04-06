LLVM's Flang/F18 Fortran Compiler Might Be Back On Track For Merging Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 6 April 2020 at 07:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
Since the "f18" open-source Fortran compiler front-end was approved last year for merging as the newest LLVM sub-project and using the Flang name, there have been a number of false starts in getting the code merged. This year alone Flang had multiple delays and cancelled merge plans as the developers worked to get the code ready for upstream. Now though it looks like it could be ready to cross that long sought after milestone for having an in-tree Fortran front-end.

Richard Barton announced today that the team now believes F18 is ready to be merged. There still are some open items still being worked on, but should be easily resolved after the F18 code is within the tree as the new "Flang" compiler.

The merging of this Fortran compiler front-end could happen as soon as any final code reviews take place. In any case this should be merged in time during this current LLVM 11.0 development cycle.

The flang/f18 code is currently hosted in this Git repository. This Fortran front-end is written in modern C++17 code and has been developed by NVIDIA and other organizations.
1 Comment
Related News
LLVM Plumbs Support For Intel Golden Cove's New SERIALIZE Instruction
Upstreaming LLVM's Fortran "Flang" Front-End Has Been Flung Back Further
LLVM/Clang 10.0 Now Available With Better C++20 Support, New CPU Coverage
Facebook Planning To Ramp Up Investment In LLVM, Hire More Compiler Engineers
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
LLVM 10.0 Release Pushed Back By Another Week Over Last Minute Bugs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
Chrome, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, VSCode Now Unofficially Available For Clear Linux