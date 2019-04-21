Oracle's Ksplice Live Kernel Patching Picks Up Known Exploit Detection
21 April 2019
One of the areas of Oracle Linux and its "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" that the company continues investing in and differentiating it from upstream RHEL and alternatives is around Ksplice as their means of live kernel patching while Red Hat continues with Kpatch and SUSE with kGraft.

The newest interesting feature to Oracle's Ksplice is known exploit detection. When patching kernel vulnerabilities with Ksplice, besides applying the live kernel patch it's also becoming informed about the vulnerability at hand. In the future if Ksplice finds the system trying to be exploited through one of these now-closed vulnerabilities, it will inform you the user/administrator.

More details on the Ksplice known exploit detection feature via this Oracle blog post.

While a nifty addition for its live-kernel patching infrastructure, accessing the functionality does require having an Oracle Linux premier subscription or be utilizing the Oracle Cloud with Oracle Linux.
