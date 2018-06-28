KDE's 2017 Community Report Is Now Available

KDE e.V. has published their annual report for 2017 to cover the software advancements made for this open-source desktop environment, highlight their financial health, etc.
Among the highlights from the KDE e.V. 2017 report include:
- Continued work on KDE Plasma Mobile and mobile efforts around Project Halium and the upcoming Purism Librem 5.
- Their various events from developer sprints to the Randa Meetings and the lead event, Akademy 2017.
- 62 developer accounts were created in 2017 while losing two developers.
- Their financial data for 2016 was finalized and it included 351275.43€ of income and 339107.54€ of expenses. Most of their income and expenses are around the developer events like QtCon and sprints.
- Vvave, LatteDock, and Falkon are among their featured software projects.
The 2017 report in full can be read at ev.kde.org.
