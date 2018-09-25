Java 11 Released As The First Java LTS Release

Java 11 (JDK 11) is officially out today as the first Java Long-Term Support (LTS) release under Oracle's new six month release strategy.
Java 11 brings with it the open-sourced Mission Control and Flight Recorder for low-level profiling, garbage collector improvements, an HTTP client API with HTTP/2 support, TLS 1.3 support, ChaCha20 crypto support, and other improvements. There is a fair amount of work in Java 11 for only being developed over the past half-year.
More details on Java 11 / JDK11 over on openjdk.java.net.
