Intel's oneAPI Level Zero API is their direct-to-metal interface for offload accelerators. To date it's largely been about Intel GPUs but there is also work on supporting FPGAs, other GPUs, and other offload accelerators in general. With the oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 release, their low-level API is signaled that its ready for adoption and production use.
The oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 release consists of their core, tools, and sysman APIs along with their generic loader and validation layers. The 1.0 release tagged just minutes ago can be found via GitHub along with vetted packages for Ubuntu 18.04 and 20.04.
This oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 release doesn't ship with any implementations itself but that comes with the likes of the Intel Compute-Runtime providing the Level Zero GPU support for Intel Broadwell "Gen8" graphics and newer.