Intel Continues Working On Their SYCL Compiler For Upstreaming To LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 29 April 2019 at 08:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
Back in January Intel made available their new open-source, LLVM-based SYCL compiler that they are looking to contribute to upstream LLVM. Their SYCL compiler will be used for single-source programming to target the company's growing diverse range of devices and is part of their new "oneAPI" initiative. The SYCL support isn't yet in upstream LLVM, but they are making progress while continuing to evolve the code.

Intel compiler developer Andrew Savonichev presented at the EuroLLVM conference earlier this month in Brussels where he talked of their SYCL work. For those wondering about the compilation flow, how SYCL code can be executed on drivers/hardware supporting SPIR-V, and other details, the slide deck can be viewed here (PDF).

Upstreaming the work to LLVM remains their "primary goal" while in their own LLVM repository is where they continue to stage that code and work on other features. That still evolving code can be found here.

As for the upstreaming, their milestones are outlined via this issue tracker and the steps involved in getting SYCL applications building, running over OpenCL on CPUs, integrating the SYCL compilation into Clang, and ultimately supporting multi-source applications.

They don't have a firm timeline yet for getting the code upstream as part of that also depends upon the review process, but we certainly hope the initial support could make it in time for this autumn's LLVM 9.0 release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
OpenMandriva Is Finding Great Success In Their Switch To Using LLVM's Clang Compiler
MLIR Is A New IR For Machine Learning That Might Become Part Of LLVM
JITLink Lands In LLVM 9.0
Clang Flips On Modules Support With C++2A Switch
LLVM Accepts NVIDIA's "f18" Fortran Compiler As An Official Fortran Compiler
LLVM 7.1 Is Being Released Soon Due To A Bug Breaking ABI Compatibility With GCC
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing