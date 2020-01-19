Intel's OSPray 2.0 Ray-Tracing Engine Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 January 2020 at 07:26 AM EST.
An area where Intel continues striking with rhythm and near perfection is on the open-source software front with their countless speedy and useful open-source innovations that often go unmatched as well as timely hardware support. Out this weekend is their OSPray 2.0 release for this damn impressive ray-tracing engine.

OSPray 2.0 is out as their latest big upgrade to this open-source ray-tracing engine that supports photo-realistic global illumination, MPI for exploiting large system performance, volume rendering, and is all open-source software. OSPray 2.0 is another big advancement for this project that is part of Intel's growing oneAPI tool-kit.

OSPray 2.0 has numerous API changes, usage of the Intel Open Volume Kernel Library (OpenVKL) for better volume sampling and rendering, direct support for Intel Open Image Denoise, updates to using the latest Intel Embree, various renderer improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.


An OSPray simulation rendering example.


More details on all of the OSPray 2.0 changes via their GitHub page. Those wanting to learn more about OSPray itself can do so at OSPray.org. I'll be running some new OSPray 2.0 benchmarks shortly.
