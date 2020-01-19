An area where Intel continues striking with rhythm and near perfection is on the open-source software front with their countless speedy and useful open-source innovations that often go unmatched as well as timely hardware support. Out this weekend is their OSPray 2.0 release for this damn impressive ray-tracing engine.OSPray 2.0 is out as their latest big upgrade to this open-source ray-tracing engine that supports photo-realistic global illumination, MPI for exploiting large system performance, volume rendering, and is all open-source software. OSPray 2.0 is another big advancement for this project that is part of Intel's growing oneAPI tool-kit.OSPray 2.0 has numerous API changes, usage of the Intel Open Volume Kernel Library (OpenVKL) for better volume sampling and rendering, direct support for Intel Open Image Denoise, updates to using the latest Intel Embree, various renderer improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.



An OSPray simulation rendering example.