Intel Media SDK 20.3 Released With AV1 Decode, Rocket Lake + DG1/SG1 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 October 2020 at 02:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Just over one week ago Intel released the Media Driver 2020.3 with Gen12/Xe AV1 decode and other improvements for their quarterly feature release of this open-source video acceleration driver. They have also now released their adjoining Media SDK 20.3 open-source update.

The Intel Media SDK provides their open-source C API for hardware-accelerated video encode/decode/filtering for their graphics hardware. As with the Intel Media Driver 20.3 release, the Media SDK 20.3 release is headlined by their API supporting AV1 video decoding support with the new driver. The API also has additions for Keem Bay platform support. The software developer kit also adds support for Rocket Lake platforms, adds the device IDs for Elkhart Lake, and adds support for DG1/SG1 discrete graphics cards.

Other work with this Media SDK update also includes FPQ efficiency work for HEVC encode, 16k support for VP9 decode, support for 4K streams with look-ahead bitrate control mode for AVC encode, and other sample/developer updates.

Hitting the code after the 20.3 tagging already is initial Alder Lake S support.

More details on the Intel Media SDK 20.3 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Latest Compute Code Is Enabling OpenCL 3.0 For All Hardware Since Broadwell
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Take Advantage Of The Intel DSA / ENQCMD In Sapphire Rapids
Intel Releases OpenVINO 2021.1 With Tigerlake Support, Expanded Capabilities
Intel's Patches Discussed For Exposing Hybrid CPU Topology Via Sysfs
Intel Adds Vulkan Transform Feedback For Aging Haswell Graphics
Intel Continues Bringing Up DMA-BUF Support For RDMA
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming