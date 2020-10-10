Just over one week ago Intel released
The Intel Media SDK provides their open-source C API for hardware-accelerated video encode/decode/filtering for their graphics hardware. As with the Intel Media Driver 20.3 release, the Media SDK 20.3 release is headlined by their API supporting AV1 video decoding support with the new driver. The API also has additions for Keem Bay platform support. The software developer kit also adds support for Rocket Lake platforms, adds the device IDs for Elkhart Lake, and adds support for DG1/SG1 discrete graphics cards.
Other work with this Media SDK update also includes FPQ efficiency work for HEVC encode, 16k support for VP9 decode, support for 4K streams with look-ahead bitrate control mode for AVC encode, and other sample/developer updates.
Hitting the code after the 20.3 tagging already is initial Alder Lake S support.
More details on the Intel Media SDK 20.3 release via GitHub.
