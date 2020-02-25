Intel Has Accumulated 400+ Graphics Driver Patches So Far For Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 February 2020 at 02:10 PM EST. 1 Comment
Intel just sent out their initial pull request of new feature changes/improvements to DRM-Next that in turn is for landing in about one month's time when the Linux 5.7 merge window kicks off. With taking longer than usual to send in their first round of feature updates, this first of several pull requests already amounts to over 400 patches.

While it is a big pull request given the extra time for patches to accumulate, there aren't too many user-facing changes. Though there is a lot of enablement work for Tiger Lake as well as continuing Gen11 Ice Lake and Elkhart Lake work. For Ice Lake / Elkhart Lake there are a number of driver workarounds added. For Gen12 / Tiger Lake there are workarounds, display fixes, RPS is re-enabled, and other work.

Much of the work in this pull request amounts to code re-factoring with a particular focus on better GPU hang detection and recovery. The complete list of changes for this first round of Intel DRM graphics/display updates for eventually appearing in Linux 5.7 can be found via dri-devel.
