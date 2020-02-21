Intel Ethernet E823 Support Coming To The ICE Driver In Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 21 February 2020 at 07:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel's ICE driver for the Ethernet E800 series is seeing a new member of the family come Linux 5.7.

Queued in net-next thanks to an Intel developer is adding support for Intel Ethernet E823 series devices. This Intel E823 support for the Linux ethernet driver covers E823-L and E823-C adapters.

It doesn't appear the Intel E823 hardware is launched yet so details are light. The driver enablement patches don't amount to anything more than adding the new E823 series PCI IDs so it doesn't reveal any other characteristics of the new Intel high-end network hardware at this time.

Also in net-next is a new PCI ID being added for another Intel E810 part, the E810-XXV. The Intel Ethernet E810-XXV has a PCI ID of 0x159B.

All of this work and other Intel ICE improvements are in net-next continuing to build up until the Linux 5.7 merge window that should be opening in early April.
