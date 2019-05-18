AMD Zen-Derived Hygon Dhyana Appears To Be Working On Coreboot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 18 May 2019 at 10:28 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Chengdu Haiguang IC Design Co with its Hygon Dhyana processor that is based on AMD Zen IP appears to be pursuing Coreboot support.

While AMD EPYC CPUs haven't seen Coreboot support to date, it appears Hygon Dhyana support is being worked on as the Chinese company posted their first Coreboot patch.

The first patch is just adding some basic constants with this being the company's first venture into the Coreboot space and doesn't provide any actual Coreboot enablement. But they wouldn't be going through the process of adding this patch if there wasn't more in the pipeline.

Given how similar Hygon Dhyana is to first-generation EPYC, it does raise the possibilities that any Coreboot enablement could end up benefiting those AMD processor owners. Sadly, AMD has been divested now from Coreboot since well before the Zen CPUs rolled out, but we hold out hope they could change their ways as well as potentially open-sourcing AGESA especially if Intel opens up their FSP as expected.

Stay tuned for more about the Hygon Dhyana hardware with Coreboot.
