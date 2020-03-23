Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli secretly mount the resistance to the brutal occupation of Earth by a mysterious alien race known as The Combine. As Alyx, players take the fight to the Combine to save the future of humanity.



Designed from the ground up for virtual reality, Half-Life: Alyx features all of the hallmarks of a classic Half-Life game: world exploration, puzzle solving, visceral combat, and an intricately woven story that connects it all with the series' iconic characters.

Valve today released their Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality first-person shooter game and built atop their Source 2 engine.Half-Life: Alyx does require a VR headset like the HTC Vive or Valve Index with Valve having no plans for a non-VR version of this game that is set prior to the Half-Life 2 game.Half-Life: Alyx is officially out today for Microsoft Windows platforms but is expected to work under Steam Play / Proton. The Linux native version of Half-Life: Alyx isn't yet released but is expected in due course. I'll be trying out Half-Life: Alyx shortly with the HTC Vive under Steam Play on Ubuntu to see how that goes.