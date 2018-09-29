Haiku R1 Beta Released For Reliving The BeOS Experience As Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 September 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Haiku operating system after sixteen years in development and six years since their last alpha release, this BeOS-inspired open-source operating system has reached its beta milestone.

Since the Alpha4 release has been countless improvements from better package management to greater hardware support, much better application support, improved media handling, EFI/GPT support, a new thread scheduler, countless new drivers, and frankly a hell of a lot of other improvements.

Those curious about the plethora of changes found in this beta milestone can be found via the release notes. The very brief announcement of this long-awaited beta milestone was posted on Friday night to Haiku-OS.org.

Yes, I'll be trying it out on some virtual machines and potentially bare metal hardware over the weekend to see how it goes...
