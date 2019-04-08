Haiku Continues Progress With Its New NVMe Driver, BIOS/UEFI Fixes & More
The Haiku operating system that continues to be the open-source project living on in the traditions of BeOS is continuing to advance its modern hardware support and application compatibility.

As covered last month, the Haiku operating system finally features an NVMe storage driver for supporting today's speedy solid-state drives. This NVMe SSD driver for Haiku has continued to evolve in recent weeks.

Haiku has also been seeing various code improvements, continued work on enabling RISC-V support, XHCI USB driver work, HDA audio driver fixes, new pthread extensions, debugging enhancements, and numerous other changes.

Those interested in the current state of the Haiku open-source operating system project can read this status update detailing their work during March and April.
