GraalPHP Is A PHP JIT Implementation Built On GraalVM
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 25 September 2020 at 06:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Oracle's GraalVM has seen language support well outside of Java/OpenJDK from Ruby to WebAssembly to R and Python. The newest language seeing an experimental implementation built atop GraalVM is PHP.

Andrin Bertschi for his university thesis has been implementing PHP atop the GraalVM. A sizable subset of the PHP 7.4 programming language is implemented by this GraalPHP compiler and runtime.

Benchmark results of GraalPHP have been very promising against PHP 7 and other alternatives, including the upcoming PHP 8 with its own official JIT compiler:


But whether GraalPHP will receive much attention past the thesis work remains to be seen. In any case it's fun to see PHP implemented atop GraalVM.


More details on GraalPHP can be found via this GitHub repository.
