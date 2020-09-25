GraalPHP Is A PHP JIT Implementation Built On GraalVM

Oracle's GraalVM has seen language support well outside of Java/OpenJDK from Ruby to WebAssembly to R and Python. The newest language seeing an experimental implementation built atop GraalVM is PHP.Andrin Bertschi for his university thesis has been implementing PHP atop the GraalVM. A sizable subset of the PHP 7.4 programming language is implemented by this GraalPHP compiler and runtime.Benchmark results of GraalPHP have been very promising against PHP 7 and other alternatives, including the upcoming PHP 8 with its own official JIT compiler:

But whether GraalPHP will receive much attention past the thesis work remains to be seen. In any case it's fun to see PHP implemented atop GraalVM.