Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 3 October 2019 at 02:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
One of the contributions Google is working on for the upstream Linux kernel is a new "sanitizer". Over the years Google has worked on AddressSanitizer for finding memory corruption bugs, UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer for undefined behavior within code, and other sanitizers. The Linux kernel has been exposed to this as well as other open-source projects while their newest sanitizer is KCSAN and focused as a Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer.

The Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) is focused on discovering data-race issues within the kernel code. This dynamic data-race detector is an alternative to the Kernel Thread Sanitizer.

In their testing just last month, in two days they found over 300 unique data race conditions within the mainline kernel.

There was a recent discussion about the Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer on the LKML. For those wanting to learn more, the code at least for now is being hosted on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 78 Hits Beta With Native File System API, Much Faster WebSockets
Google's FS-VERITY File Authentication Called For Inclusion In Linux 5.4 Kernel
Chrome 77 Released With Serial API, WebVR 1.1 & Any Element Can Provide Form Data
Google Moves Ahead With Contributing The MLIR Machine Learning IR To LLVM
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Google Does A Good Job Sticking Close To Upstream For Their Linux Kernels On Chromebooks
Popular News This Week
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Lenovo To Address Linux Laptop Thermal Throttling, Lower Performance Against Windows
Microsoft Developer Shows Linux Commands Seamlessly Integrated Within Windows PowerShell