Chrome 90 Released With AV1 Encode, New APIs
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 14 April 2021 at 06:00 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Google officially promoted Chrome 90 to its stable channel today as the latest feature update to their cross-platform web browser.

Exciting us the most with Chrome 90 is AV1 encode support now in place with the main use-case being for WebRTC usage. Chrome is making use of the reference libaom encoder for CPU-based AV1 encoding and with powerful enough hardware can be used for real-time video conferencing.

Chrome 90 also has a number of new developer APIs, continued WebXR work, CSS aspect-ratio interpolation, custom state pseudo classes, "overflow: clip" CSS support, WebAssembly exception handling, and other additions.


The list of security fixes for Chrome 90 can be found via the Chrome release blog. A lengthy look at the developer and user changes for Chrome 90 can be found via ChromeStatus.com.
