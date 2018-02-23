Theutility is handy for Linux users in checking on their OpenGL driver in use by their system and related information. But it's not often that glxinfo itself gets updated, except that changed today with the release of mesa-demos-8.4.0 as the package providing this information utility.Mesa-demos is the collection of glxinfo, eglinfo, glxgears, and utilities related to Mesa. With the Mesa-demos 8.4.0 it is predominantly glxinfo updates.The updated glxinfo now has support for OpenGL 4.6 reporting, more OpenGL limits are now printed, and GL_ATI_meminfo / GL_NVX_gpu_memory_info support. Glxinfo has already been able to report video memory details via the Mesa renderer extension while now for drivers supporting GL_ATI_meminfo and GL_NVX_gpu_memory_info it supports printing more information like the dedicated video memory size, currently available video memory, renderbuffer / texture / VBO free memory and more.Also with this Mesa-demos update, thebinary is now installed by default. The eglinfo utility is to EGL as glxinfo is to GLX.

