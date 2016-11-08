Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 August 2021 at 03:30 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Monday marked the release of Git 2.33-rc0 as the first test release of the next version of this distributed revision control system.

Git 2.33 isn't the most exciting update in recent times but primarily an assortment of many different bug fixes. In fact, Git 2.33 seems to be primarily a maintenance release with no big shiny new features at this time but just an assortment of fixes and other smaller items.

Git 2.33-rc0 does feature some smaller items like a more optimized "git send-email", test coverage improvements, clean-ups ahead of future changes landing, a guideline for using gender-neutral documentation, and other documentation improvements. Git's new coding guidelines around recommended gender-neutral descriptions can be seen here. Existing documentation was also updated to avoid the use of genders for users or other people.

See the Git 2.33-rc0 announcement on the work pending so far for this next version.
