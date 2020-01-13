Git 2.25 is out today with over 500 commits making up this latest feature release.
The Git distributed revision control system is up to version 2.25 with a variety of changes. There aren't too many notable user-facing changes but a lot of churn internally:
- The git multi-pack index functionality now can show progress indicators.
- Improved debugging support for lazy cloning.
- Continued test updates to prepare for the SHA-2 transition.
- git branch --edit-description can now be used for setting the subject on cover letters.
- git add -i has begun its rewrite into C code.
- FreeBSD continuous integration support added.
- Various performance optimizations.
There are also many other bug fixes and code clean-ups. Find a full list of the changes via the release announcement.
