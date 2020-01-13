Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Git 2.25 is out today with over 500 commits making up this latest feature release.

The Git distributed revision control system is up to version 2.25 with a variety of changes. There aren't too many notable user-facing changes but a lot of churn internally:

- The git multi-pack index functionality now can show progress indicators.

- Improved debugging support for lazy cloning.

- Continued test updates to prepare for the SHA-2 transition.

- git branch --edit-description can now be used for setting the subject on cover letters.

- git add -i has begun its rewrite into C code.

- FreeBSD continuous integration support added.

- Various performance optimizations.

There are also many other bug fixes and code clean-ups. Find a full list of the changes via the release announcement.
