GNOME's Geary 0.13 Is A Big Step Forward For This Linux Mail Client
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 February 2019 at 09:18 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
Geary 0.13 is out today as a big step-up for this GNOME e-mail client for the Linux desktop.

The Geary 0.13 release features a new UI for creating/managing email accounts, there is finally integration with GNOME Online Accounts, improvements for displaying conversations, better UI/UX work around composing new messages, various bug fixes, security fixes, and other enhancements.

Some of the other specific work for Geary 0.13 includes:
* Unread email count is now updated correctly
* Conversations load faster, smoother with better feedback
* Support for email accounts added via GNOME Online Accounts
* Improved account creation and management user interface
* Email flagged as deleted but not removed by other apps now hidden
* Individual messages in a conversation can be deleted
* Internal links in HTML email now work
* Supported ordered and unordered lists in the composer
* Rich text pasting improvements in the composer
* Plain text versions of rich text mail includes formatting
* Detached composers now remember their last used size
* Better reporting when a login, security or other problem occurs
* Reduced background synchronisation CPU use
* Improved handling when going online and offline
* Show an in-application notification when email has been sent
* Flag possibly spoofed email addresses
* Improve privacy when sending email using an alias
* Subject, sender and date are being shown when printed again
* Server compatibility improvements
* Build, testing and other infrastructure improvements
* Numerous bug fixes and minor user interface improvements
* Numerous user interface translation updates

More details on this big update via the release announcement.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
WebKitGTK 2.23.90 Adds Support For JPEG2000, More Touchpad Gestures
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
The Latest GNOME Shell/Mutter Performance Work & X11/Wayland Separation
Flatpak 1.2 Released For This Widely-Used Linux App Sandboxing & Distribution Tech
Purism's PureOS Store To Be Based Around Flatpaks, First App Announced
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops