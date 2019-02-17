Geary 0.13 is out today as a big step-up for this GNOME e-mail client for the Linux desktop.
The Geary 0.13 release features a new UI for creating/managing email accounts, there is finally integration with GNOME Online Accounts, improvements for displaying conversations, better UI/UX work around composing new messages, various bug fixes, security fixes, and other enhancements.
Some of the other specific work for Geary 0.13 includes:
* Unread email count is now updated correctly
* Conversations load faster, smoother with better feedback
* Support for email accounts added via GNOME Online Accounts
* Improved account creation and management user interface
* Email flagged as deleted but not removed by other apps now hidden
* Individual messages in a conversation can be deleted
* Internal links in HTML email now work
* Supported ordered and unordered lists in the composer
* Rich text pasting improvements in the composer
* Plain text versions of rich text mail includes formatting
* Detached composers now remember their last used size
* Better reporting when a login, security or other problem occurs
* Reduced background synchronisation CPU use
* Improved handling when going online and offline
* Show an in-application notification when email has been sent
* Flag possibly spoofed email addresses
* Improve privacy when sending email using an alias
* Subject, sender and date are being shown when printed again
* Server compatibility improvements
* Build, testing and other infrastructure improvements
* Numerous bug fixes and minor user interface improvements
* Numerous user interface translation updates
More details on this big update via the release announcement.
