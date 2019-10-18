AMD developer Marek Olšák has landed a "mega cleanup" to the Gallium3D Mesa state tracker code around its NIR intermediate representation handling.
As part of getting the NIR support in good enough shape for default usage by the RadeonSI driver, Marek has been working on a number of clean-ups involving the common Gallium / Mesa state tracker code for NIR.
The 15 commits cleaning up the Mesa state tracker NIR code was merged on Wednesday.
Marek still has out this merge request for running driver-specific optimizations in the Mesa state tracker prior to shader caching. That means a big deal for performance when running OpenGL games on subsequent runs and relying upon the on-disk shader cache. Marek is still working on other optimizations for ultimately ensuring that the NIR support isn't a regression compared to the long-standing Gallium TGSI intermediate representation.
Switching over to NIR is ultimately a necessity in order for RadeonSI to finally expose OpenGL 4.6 support by supporting the SPIR-V extensions, which is where NIR comes into play for making use of existing driver code. As the Mesa 19.3 feature freeze is coming up in just about one month, it's looking like that default NIR / OpenGL 4.6 milestone probably won't be realized for this final Mesa3D release of 2019. But we can hold out hope for seeing all of this work settle down for Mesa 20.0 at the end of Q1.
Add A Comment