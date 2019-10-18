Gallium3D's Mesa State Tracker Sees "Mega Cleanup" For NIR In Mesa 19.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 October 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
AMD developer Marek Olšák has landed a "mega cleanup" to the Gallium3D Mesa state tracker code around its NIR intermediate representation handling.

As part of getting the NIR support in good enough shape for default usage by the RadeonSI driver, Marek has been working on a number of clean-ups involving the common Gallium / Mesa state tracker code for NIR.

The 15 commits cleaning up the Mesa state tracker NIR code was merged on Wednesday.

Marek still has out this merge request for running driver-specific optimizations in the Mesa state tracker prior to shader caching. That means a big deal for performance when running OpenGL games on subsequent runs and relying upon the on-disk shader cache. Marek is still working on other optimizations for ultimately ensuring that the NIR support isn't a regression compared to the long-standing Gallium TGSI intermediate representation.

Switching over to NIR is ultimately a necessity in order for RadeonSI to finally expose OpenGL 4.6 support by supporting the SPIR-V extensions, which is where NIR comes into play for making use of existing driver code. As the Mesa 19.3 feature freeze is coming up in just about one month, it's looking like that default NIR / OpenGL 4.6 milestone probably won't be realized for this final Mesa3D release of 2019. But we can hold out hope for seeing all of this work settle down for Mesa 20.0 at the end of Q1.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Libdrm 2.4.100 Released With Bits For Intel Elkhart Lake, Tiger Lake Graphics
Khronos Opens Door For Allowing More Open-Source Drivers To Reach Conformance Status
TURNIP Vulkan Driver Gets MSAA Working
Raspberry Pi 4's V3D Mesa Driver Nearing OpenGL ES 3.1
Mesa's DRM Library Looking To Change Its Versioning Scheme
Intel ANV & Radeon RADV Vulkan Drivers Tacking On More Extensions With Mesa 19.3
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot