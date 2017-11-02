GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Rolls Out To Battle The RX Vega 56, Linux Tests Forthcoming
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 November 2017 at 09:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
NVIDIA --
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti has begun shipping.

As NVIDIA announced last week, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is the company's new $450 USD offering aimed to battle the Radeon RX Vega 56.

The GTX 1070 Ti packs 2432 CUDA cores and a slightly higher base clock frequency over the non-Ti GTX 1070.

It will be very interesting to see how the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti performs under Linux and runs against the RX Vega series with the newest Linux drivers.

Unfortunately NVIDIA didn't send out any review sample (or not yet at least) for the GTX 1070 Ti. So I've had to pre-order a card. I pre-ordered the Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini as it's a full-featured GTX 1070 Ti but very small and surely of interest to many Phoronix readers. Though no word how quickly Amazon will begin shipping so I may go for a different card -- there are a few different ones being listed this morning on Amazon. Stay tuned for Linux benchmarks.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 387.22 Linux Driver Released With GTX 1070 Ti Support
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Shipping In Early November
NVIDIA TX2 / Tegra186 Display Support Isn't Ready For Linux 4.15
NVIDIA Releases Linux Graphics Debugger 2.2
A Reverse-Engineered Tegra Video Decode Driver Steps Closer To Mainline
NVIDIA 387.12 Linux Beta Driver Has Vulkan Updates, Various Fixes
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance