GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Rolls Out To Battle The RX Vega 56, Linux Tests Forthcoming

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti has begun shipping.
As NVIDIA announced last week, the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is the company's new $450 USD offering aimed to battle the Radeon RX Vega 56.
The GTX 1070 Ti packs 2432 CUDA cores and a slightly higher base clock frequency over the non-Ti GTX 1070.
It will be very interesting to see how the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti performs under Linux and runs against the RX Vega series with the newest Linux drivers.
Unfortunately NVIDIA didn't send out any review sample (or not yet at least) for the GTX 1070 Ti. So I've had to pre-order a card. I pre-ordered the Zotac GTX 1070 Ti Mini as it's a full-featured GTX 1070 Ti but very small and surely of interest to many Phoronix readers. Though no word how quickly Amazon will begin shipping so I may go for a different card -- there are a few different ones being listed this morning on Amazon. Stay tuned for Linux benchmarks.
