GTK+ 4.0 Getting Audio/Video Playback Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 March 2018 at 05:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
The GTK+ 4.0 tool-kit has just landed its GtkMediaStream / GtkMediaFile / GtkVideo / GtkMediaControls widgets for now having native multimedia stream playback support in the tool-kit that in turn is backed by GStreamer / FFmpeg.

Benjamin Otte has just committed his big batch of multimedia widgets for GTK4. Here's some of what has been added:

GtkMediaStream: The base class for playback of audio/video streams and uses GdkPaintable for rendering.

GtkMediaFile: The new interface implementing GtkMediaStream for the playback of media files.

GtkMediaControls: The implementation of controls for a GtkMediaStream and modeled around GNOME's Totem multimedia player user-interface.

GtkVideo: A simple video player widget.

As of Git today there are FFmpeg and GStreamer implementations of GtkMediaFile. GStreamer is the default back-end for this GTK4 media playback support. Basic examples of this new functionality can be found via the gtk-demo code for a basic GTK video player. Clone from Git if you want this new functionality ahead of the initial GTK+ 4.0 release expected later this year.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Ubuntu Tried Adding Synaptics Support Back To GNOME's Mutter
GNOME 3.28 Desktop Officially Released
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
GNOME 3.28-RC2 Released
A Call For Improving Cairo Rendering With Its Own Test Suite No Longer Even Passing
"HdyStackableBox" Takes Shape As The New GTK+ Widget For Converging UIs
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware