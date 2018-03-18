The GTK+ 4.0 tool-kit has just landed its GtkMediaStream / GtkMediaFile / GtkVideo / GtkMediaControls widgets for now having native multimedia stream playback support in the tool-kit that in turn is backed by GStreamer / FFmpeg.
Benjamin Otte has just committed his big batch of multimedia widgets for GTK4. Here's some of what has been added:
GtkMediaStream: The base class for playback of audio/video streams and uses GdkPaintable for rendering.
GtkMediaFile: The new interface implementing GtkMediaStream for the playback of media files.
GtkMediaControls: The implementation of controls for a GtkMediaStream and modeled around GNOME's Totem multimedia player user-interface.
GtkVideo: A simple video player widget.
As of Git today there are FFmpeg and GStreamer implementations of GtkMediaFile. GStreamer is the default back-end for this GTK4 media playback support. Basic examples of this new functionality can be found via the gtk-demo code for a basic GTK video player. Clone from Git if you want this new functionality ahead of the initial GTK+ 4.0 release expected later this year.
