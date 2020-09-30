GTK4 continues running behind earlier release plans, but GTK 3.99.2 is out today as another development snapshot towards the upcoming GTK 4.0 release.
GTK 3.99.2 is the latest snapshot for this open-source toolkit and it has seen continued API cleanups, improvements to the GTK4 demos, and documentation enhancements.
When it comes to demos, gtk4-demo now has a shadertoy demo for showing off the OpenGL GLSL shader possibilities that can be embedded within GTK4 applications. GTK 3.99.2 features various shader improvements too including new GskGLShader, GskGLShaderNode, and gtk_snapshot_push_gl_renerer interfaces. Currently all their shader work is focused on GLSL with OpenGL rather than Vulkan/SPIR-V.
See this blog post for a full overview of the GLSL shader capabilities to find with GTK 3.99.2 and beyond.
Moving past GTK 3.99.2, the GNOME developers are still working on accessibility improvements. If all goes well we will hopefully see GTK 4.0 released by next spring with GNOME 40.
Add A Comment