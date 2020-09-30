GTK 3.99.2 Released As A Step Closer To GTK4 With Fancy GLSL Shader Capabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 30 September 2020 at 08:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
GTK4 continues running behind earlier release plans, but GTK 3.99.2 is out today as another development snapshot towards the upcoming GTK 4.0 release.

GTK 3.99.2 is the latest snapshot for this open-source toolkit and it has seen continued API cleanups, improvements to the GTK4 demos, and documentation enhancements.

When it comes to demos, gtk4-demo now has a shadertoy demo for showing off the OpenGL GLSL shader possibilities that can be embedded within GTK4 applications. GTK 3.99.2 features various shader improvements too including new GskGLShader, GskGLShaderNode, and gtk_snapshot_push_gl_renerer interfaces. Currently all their shader work is focused on GLSL with OpenGL rather than Vulkan/SPIR-V.

See this blog post for a full overview of the GLSL shader capabilities to find with GTK 3.99.2 and beyond.

Moving past GTK 3.99.2, the GNOME developers are still working on accessibility improvements. If all goes well we will hopefully see GTK 4.0 released by next spring with GNOME 40.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 40 Aims To Have A Better Extensions Experience
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance
GNOME DMA-BUF Screencasting Now Limited To Intel Drivers Due To Bugs Elsewhere
GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
GNOME's New Power-Profiles-Daemon Sees "v0.1" Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements