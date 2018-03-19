GStreamer 1.14.0 is now available as the first big feature release of 2018 for this widely-used, open-source multimedia framework.
GStreamer 1.14 packs in many new features including experimental AV1 video codec support for that royalty-free specification, IPC pipeline improvements, RTSP 2.0 client/server support (Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0), LAME/mpg123/twolame being promoted to the "good" plugin repository now that the related patents have expired for MP3, improved OpenGL integration, initial WebRTC support for real-time communication, and many other improvements.
More information on the GStreamer 1.14 multimedia framework is available from its FreeDesktop.org project page.
6 Comments