GStreamer 1.14.0 Released With WebRTC Support, AV1 Video & Better Rust Bindings
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 March 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. 6 Comments
GNOME --
GStreamer 1.14.0 is now available as the first big feature release of 2018 for this widely-used, open-source multimedia framework.

GStreamer 1.14 packs in many new features including experimental AV1 video codec support for that royalty-free specification, IPC pipeline improvements, RTSP 2.0 client/server support (Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0), LAME/mpg123/twolame being promoted to the "good" plugin repository now that the related patents have expired for MP3, improved OpenGL integration, initial WebRTC support for real-time communication, and many other improvements.

More information on the GStreamer 1.14 multimedia framework is available from its FreeDesktop.org project page.
