Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 22 February 2020 at 06:44 AM EST. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Google's Summer of Code initiative for getting students involved with open-source development during the summer months is now into its sixteenth year. This week Google announced the 200 open-source projects participating in GSoC 2020.

Among the 200 projects catching our eye this year are GraphicsFuzz, Blender, Debian, FFmpeg, Fedora, FreeBSD, Gentoo, GNOME, Godot Engine, KDE, Mozilla, Pitivi, The GNU Project, VideoLAN, and X.Org. The complete list of GSoC 2020 organizations can be found here.

Students looking to apply for the Google Summer of Code 2020 can do so from 16 March to 31 March. To be eligible for Google Summer of Code you must be a student and 18+ years of age. Accepted students are paid a stipend for their summer coding activity between $3000 and $6600 USD based upon your country's purchasing power parity.


Students wanting to learn more can do so via the Google Open-Source Blog.

Meanwhile, on a related note, for those eligible for Outreachy there are just a few days left to apply for its current round.
1 Comment
