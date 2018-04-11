GRUB Boot-Loader Picks Up Support For F2FS File-System

The GRUB2 boot-loader now has support for the Flash-Friendly File-System so it can boot to systems formatted with F2FS as the root file-system.
F2FS lead developer Jaegeuk Kim authored this file-system support addition for GRUB. Previously the work was carried by OpenMandriva amon other distributions while now is upstream in GRUB Git.
The code is in Git ahead of GRUB 2.04 expected later this year.
Other features coming for GRUB 2.04 are support for multiple early initrd images, UEFI / TPM support improvements along with better ARM support and more.
Add A Comment