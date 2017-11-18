GNU Nano Text Editor Can Now Record & Replay Keystrokes

GNU Nano 2.9 is now available as the latest feature release of this popular CLI text editor and it's bringing several new capabilities.
First up, GNU Nano 2.9 has the ability to record and replay keystrokes within the text editor. M-: is used to start/stop the keystroke recording session while M-; is used to playback the macro / recorded keystrokes.
Also new with Nano 2.9 is ^Q will initiate a backward search on the file while ^S will save the current file. With the ^Q addition, ^W has been changed to always perform a forward search.
There are also a few other user-facing changes with the GNU Nano 2.9 text editor as outlined at nano-editor.org.
2 Comments