GNU Emacs 27.1 Adds HarfBuzz Text Shaping, Native JSON Parsing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 10 August 2020 at 08:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
If looking for a text editor that offers more features than the recent release of Nano 5.0, GNU Emacs 27.1 is out.

GNU Emacs 27.1 is the latest feature release for this very extensible text editor. With Emacs 27.1 there is support for utilizing the HarfBuzz library for text shaping. HarfBuzz is also what's already used extensively by GNOME, KDE, Android, LibreOffice, and many other open-source applications.

Emacs 27.1 also adds built-in support for arbitrary-size integers, native support for JSON parsing, better support for Cairo drawing, support for XDG conventions for init files, the lexical binding is now used by default, built-in support for tab bar and tab-line, and support for resizing/rotating images without ImageMagick, among other changes.

More details on Emacs 27.1 as this very powerful text editor and much more via GNU.org.
