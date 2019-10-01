GNU Project Developers Debate A Restructuring As A "Bottom Up" Organization
GNU developers unhappy with Richard Stallman sticking around as head of the GNU Project and not planning to make any "radical" changes are now expressing their desire for the GNU to be restructured as a "bottom-up" organization whereby those active developers and volunteers involved could potentially have more say.

This move is not likely to cause any real change with RMS still at the helm, but several GNU developers have begun discussions for how they would like to see the GNU Project become a bottom-up organization. The case for bottom-up organization was initiated by this mailing list thread from Mark Wielaard, the maintainer of GNU Classpath and developer to other GNU projects while being employed by Red Hat.

Some developers are apprehensive to this idea while others are "interested in anything that reduces RMS's influence and control of GNU" to also some reservations over the possibility of a hostile takeover with a bottom-up approach.

It's an interesting discussion to follow, but likely would be quite some time and discussions before seeing any real changes.
