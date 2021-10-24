GNU Toolchain Begins Landing LoongArch Support
24 October 2021
In addition to Loongson working on Linux kernel support for their MIPS-derived LoongArch CPU architecture, the first bits of the GNU toolchain support for this Chinese CPU architecture have been merged.

The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) LoongArch support hasn't yet been merged but the GNU Binutils archive saw the initial collection of LoongArch patches merged on Sunday morning.

Hitting the GNU Binutils Git archive a short time ago was the LoongArch support for opcodes, the LD linker, the GNU Assembler (Gas), Binutils, and BFD.

Loongson's LoongArch MIPS64-derived architecture is initially used by the company's Loongson 3 5000 series processors. See benchmark data here.
