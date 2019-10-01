GNU Binutils 2.33.1 Released With Support For Newer Arm Cortex CPUs, SVE2/TME/MVE
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 October 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
GNU Binutils 2.33 was tagged in Git two weeks ago but seemingly without any release announcement while now Binutils 2.33.1 has been released.

The GNU Binutils 2.33(.1) release brings BFloat16 support (BF16), many ARMv8 architecture updates, eBPF support for the GNU toolchain to complement the GCC 10 compiler support for this alternative now to using LLVM, support for the new CTF (Compact Type Format) debug format, and other work accumulated in recent months.

Arm support has been a big update for the 2.33 cycle. In addition to the Arm Transactional Memory (TME) there is also Arm Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) and M Mainline and M-profile Vector Extension (MVE) handling. Newly supported Arm CPUs include the Cortex-A76AE, Cortex-A77 and Cortex-M35P processors and the AArch64 Cortex-A34, Cortex-A65, Cortex-A65AE, Cortex-A76AE, and Cortex-A77. Arm BF16 support complements the Intel BFloat16 type support.

The Binutils 2.33.1 release announcement can be read on the Binutils list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
RMS: No Radical Changes In GNU Project
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
GDB Debugger Lands CTF Support
GCC Developers Look At Transitioning Their Codebase To C++11
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Google Uncovers CPU Bug For Geminilake, Affecting At Least Firefox & Chrome