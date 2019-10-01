GNU Binutils 2.33 was tagged in Git two weeks ago but seemingly without any release announcement while now Binutils 2.33.1 has been released.
The GNU Binutils 2.33(.1) release brings BFloat16 support (BF16), many ARMv8 architecture updates, eBPF support for the GNU toolchain to complement the GCC 10 compiler support for this alternative now to using LLVM, support for the new CTF (Compact Type Format) debug format, and other work accumulated in recent months.
Arm support has been a big update for the 2.33 cycle. In addition to the Arm Transactional Memory (TME) there is also Arm Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) and M Mainline and M-profile Vector Extension (MVE) handling. Newly supported Arm CPUs include the Cortex-A76AE, Cortex-A77 and Cortex-M35P processors and the AArch64 Cortex-A34, Cortex-A65, Cortex-A65AE, Cortex-A76AE, and Cortex-A77. Arm BF16 support complements the Intel BFloat16 type support.
The Binutils 2.33.1 release announcement can be read on the Binutils list.
