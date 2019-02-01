Binutils 2.32 Released With C-SKY Support, Linker Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 February 2019 at 07:39 PM EST. Add A Comment
After seeing a new GNU C Library release this week, the GNU toolchain has another update with the availability now of Binutils 2.32.

The GNU Binutils 2.32 release brings support for the Chinese C-SKY 32-bit processor support, which has its support rounded out with GCC 9.0, Glibc 2.29, Binutils 2.32, and the Linux 4.20 kernel and newer. The new Binutils release also brings Loongson 2K1000/3A1000/3A2000/3A3000 processor support, recursion limits for objdump/c++filt/nm/addr2line, the GOLD linker has improved warning messages on relocations, BFD linker improvements too, and other changes.

More details on the new Binutils 2.32 release can be found via the info-gnu list.
