GNU Assembly Launches As Collaborative Platform For GCC, Other Packages

Not to be confused with Assembly programming, the GNU Assembly is the new platform for a number of GNU toolchain projects like GCC, GNU C Library, GnuCOBOL, and other packages as a neutral home.
The GNU Assembly has announced itself to the world as the new organization / collaborative platform currently hosting around 30 GNU projects, most notably GCC and Glibc but many other (mostly toolchain) related projects. The GNU Assembly stems from a decade-old effort that "the GNU project would be healthier and more effective if GNU maintainers had
the ability to act collectively, beyond our capacities in our individual projects."
The GNU Assembly is governed by their GNU Social Contract and Code of Conduct. More details on the GNU Assembly can be found from their inaugural announcement on gnu.tools.
