GNOME 3.34 RC2 made it out on Friday night as the final step before next week's official GNOME 3.34 release.
GNOME 3.34 RC2 delivers the last minute fixes ahead of the stable unveiling in the days ahead. While normally the release candidates aren't all that exciting, this time around it is thanks to the last minute performance fixes for Mutter.
Besides the late GNOME Shell and Mutter changes, other GNOME 3.34-RC2 changes worth mentioning include:
- GLib adds initial support for Windows applications / UWP.
- At-spi2-atk/at-spi2-core has changed to an LGPL-2.1+ license.
- Documentation improvements for Gedit.
- GNOME Maps has a performance fix when there are many location updates to be handled.
- Many bug fixes to GNOME Music following its big rewrite.
- GNOME Session has more systemd user session fixes.
- GTK+ 3.24.11 has support for the XDG-Output v3 Wayland protocol as well as fixes clipboard ownership handling. There are also Adwaita theme updates and improved monitor metadata handling under X11.
- Gtksourceview now supports syntax highlighting for ASCII Doc and Dockerfile.
- The Orca screen reader has been working on Chromium support and other improvements.
- Many translation updates throughout all of the GNOME applications.
More details in the RC2 announcement. GNOME 3.34.0 is scheduled to be out next week with its improved Wayland support, many performance improvements, and a plethora of other new features.
