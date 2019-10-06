AdaCore Has Been Developing A GNAT/Ada Front-End To LLVM

While the GNAT Ada front-end for GCC is in quite good shape, AdaCore has been experimenting with bringing their GNAT front-end to LLVM for allowing Ada code compilation with the LLVM compiler stack.
AdaCore has been working on this LLVM port to expand the outreach of the Ada programming language to the LLVM ecosystem. This is complementary to the GNAT GCC support with AdaCore planning to continue their Ada GCC compiler support.
AdaCore announced this LLVM port earlier this week. The code is GPLv3 developed and using the LLVM C API directly. The code is hosted on GitHub as gnat-llvm.
5 Comments