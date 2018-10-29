The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 29 October 2018 at 12:29 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GNU --
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) has a new language front-end! The D language support has finally been merged.

The D language support for GCC has long been sought after with over the past two years going through several revisions. Back in June of 2017 is when the GCC Steering Committee approved of adding the D front-end but it's taken more than a year to get the code in adequate shape for merging.

Last month there was a renewed push for D in GCC 9 while on Sunday evening that front-end and related code was finally merged to mainline GCC.

This is great timing for GCC 9 with its feature development ending in November and had the GCC D front-end been delayed and further would have been pushed off to GCC 10.

The code is merged for GDC including the libphobos library (D run-time library) and D2 test suite. Adding the D support touches more than three thousand files (most of which is test suite cases) and 859,714 lines of code.... Yes, the better part of a million new lines.

This front-end is long what's been available as GDC for the GNU D Compiler and with its history dating back to around 2004.

Those unfamiliar with D but curious about its syntax can find various code snippets on Wikipedia and Dlang.org.

GCC 9.1 will be the initial GCC9 stable compiler release with GDC support and it's due for release around the end of Q1'2019.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Virtual Private Ethernet 3.1 Released For Many-To-Many VPN
GCC 6.5 Released To End Out The GCC6 Series
GNU Linux-libre 4.19-gnu Released, Continues Deblobbing The Kernel
Richard Stallman Announces GNU Kind Communication Guidelines
GCC 9 Compiler Adds -std=c2x And -std=gnu2x For Future C Language Update
GCC's Test Suite To Begin Testing C++17 By Default
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure