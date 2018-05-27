GCC 9 Has Been Landing Many Ada Improvements This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 May 2018 at 02:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
For those still making use of the venerable Ada programming language, the latest development code for GCC 9 of the GNU Compiler Collection has been seeing a number of Ada front-end improvements this week.

This strongly-typed, object-oriented programming language, that's quite proven compared to Rust and other attention-getting languages these days, has seen a surprising number of fixes and improvements landing this week into mainline GCC 9. The Ada work in GCC 9 besides various fixes have included some performance improvements, addressing some spurious errors, support for C99/C++ standard boolean types, minor documentation updates, Windows updates, and moe.

It's been a lot of Ada changes to GCC recently as can be explored via this Git search. Great to see these continued improvements going into this next major release of GCC due out in just under one year's time.

Most of these latest improvements were contributed by Adacore, the company still going strong with its resources around the Ada programming language.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 9 Drops Support For Older ARM Microarchitecture Versions
CodeSourcery Has Ported OpenMP / OpenACC To AMD GCN GPUs With GCC
GCC 9.0 Sees A Number Of BRIG Improvements For HSA
GNU Octave 4.4 Brings A GUI Variable Editor, Other Changes
GCC 8.1 Compiler Released As The First Stable GCC8, Brings Many Improvements
Emms 5.0 Released As A Big Update To The Emacs Multimedia System
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs