GCC 9 Has Been Landing Many Ada Improvements This Week

For those still making use of the venerable Ada programming language, the latest development code for GCC 9 of the GNU Compiler Collection has been seeing a number of Ada front-end improvements this week.
This strongly-typed, object-oriented programming language, that's quite proven compared to Rust and other attention-getting languages these days, has seen a surprising number of fixes and improvements landing this week into mainline GCC 9. The Ada work in GCC 9 besides various fixes have included some performance improvements, addressing some spurious errors, support for C99/C++ standard boolean types, minor documentation updates, Windows updates, and moe.
It's been a lot of Ada changes to GCC recently as can be explored via this Git search. Great to see these continued improvements going into this next major release of GCC due out in just under one year's time.
Most of these latest improvements were contributed by Adacore, the company still going strong with its resources around the Ada programming language.
