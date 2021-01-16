Better Fujitsu A64FX Support Arrives For GCC, LLVM Clang Compilers
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 January 2021 at 07:42 AM EST. 3 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
The high performance Fujitsu A64FX ARM processor now has the possibility of performing even better if relying upon the upstream open-source compilers from GCC and LLVM.

The Fujitsu A64FX, which powers the "Fugaku" supercomputer among other accomplishments, has seen open-source compiler work going back a year while now the latest upstream GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) and LLVM Clang are seeing more complete support.

While GCC 11 and Clang 11 support -mcpu=a64fx for targeting the A64FX processor, only this month is the more complete support in place. LLVM 12 is seeing the complete scheduling model catering to the A64FX design. Similarly, GCC is seeing the cost table for the A64FX. This work by Fujitsu is based on their public documentation around the A64FX architecture.

These additions should allow the open-source compilers to make better code generation decisions when explicitly targeting the A64FX as part of builds -- for those lucky enough with hardware access to this high performance 64-bit ARM hardware.

Those curious about the A64FX design and wanting some fun technical weekend reading can check out Fuitsu's A64FX GitHub repository for the microarchitecture manual, A64FX HPC Extension specification, and more.
3 Comments
Related News
POWER10 Adds New Instructions For Helping Fend Off ROP Exploits
PHP 8.0 Is Too Fresh For Fedora 34 That It Will Be Punted To F35 In The Autumn
Alibaba's MNN Deep Learning Framework Continues Squeezing More Performance
Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser
Rust 1.49 Released With 64-bit ARM Linux Support Rated Tier-1
Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
Wine-Staging 6.0-RC6 Fixes An 11 Year Old Bug
Mesa 21.0 Is Now Working With Haiku OS For Software OpenGL Rendering