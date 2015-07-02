Flatpak Gets New FreeDesktop SDK 18.08 Runtime
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 August 2018 at 08:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
Flatpak now has access to an updated FreeDesktop SDK runtime that is built on their new BuildStream build system rather than Yocto and has other improvements.

Flatpak lead developer and Red Hat employee Alexander Larsson has outlined this new runtime option for Flatpak, the FreeDesktop SDK 18.08 release. The FreeDesktop Runtime ends up being used by most Flatpak packaged applications out there.

The new 18.08 run-time was announced on Friday. Eventually this new run-time will be picked up by the Flatpak GNOME run-time as well. This run-time is also vetted using the Gitlab continuous integration infrastructure for all major architectures, library directories follow multi-arch conventions, Python 2 support is in the process of being phased out, and all components are updated against their latest stable versions.

The FreeDesktop SDK Run-time consists of Python 3.7.0 (Python 2.7.15, albeit the last SDK release with it), SDL 2.0.8, SQLite 3.24, Vulkan 1.1.73, all the latest Xorg libraries, OpenSSL 1.0.2o, Meson 0.47.1, LLVM 6.0, VDPAU 0.7.4, Mesa 18.1.4, and a wealth of other up-to-date libraries as outlined here.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Software 3.30 Will Automatically Update Flatpaks By Default
GNOME 3.29.90 Out Ahead Of Next Month's GNOME 3.30 Release
Mutter Gets More Crash Fixes, GNOME Shell Better Deals With 100%+ Volumes
GNOME Might Need To Crack Down On Their JavaScript Extensions
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GNOME 3.29.4 Released As Another Step Towards GNOME 3.30
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Purism Shares Latest Librem 5 Phone Hardware Plans, Software Progress
A Look At The Clear Linux Performance For July 2018
NVIDIA 396.51 Linux Graphics Driver Released