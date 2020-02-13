Flatpak 1.6.2 is out and users are encouraged to upgrade due to a recent Flatpak + OSTree regression that leads to slow install times.
Recent versions of OSTree with pre-1.6.2 Flatpak can lead to delta support being lost and thus performing full OSTree operations, which is particularly painful for large runtimes. This regression led to very slow Flatpak installations from the likes of Flathub, but now Flatpak 1.6.2 is out with corrected OSTree usage so it allows deltas to be properly used rather than the full operations.
Besides that slow install time fix, Flatpak 1.6.2 for Linux app sandboxing also has documentation updates, updated translations, fixed building against older versions of Glibc, and disallow running flatpak run under sudo due to problematic behavior.
Flatpak 1.6.2 is available from GitHub.
Add A Comment