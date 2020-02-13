Flatpak 1.6.2 Released To Fix Performance Regression Of Slow Install Times
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 February 2020 at 10:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Flatpak 1.6.2 is out and users are encouraged to upgrade due to a recent Flatpak + OSTree regression that leads to slow install times.

Recent versions of OSTree with pre-1.6.2 Flatpak can lead to delta support being lost and thus performing full OSTree operations, which is particularly painful for large runtimes. This regression led to very slow Flatpak installations from the likes of Flathub, but now Flatpak 1.6.2 is out with corrected OSTree usage so it allows deltas to be properly used rather than the full operations.

Besides that slow install time fix, Flatpak 1.6.2 for Linux app sandboxing also has documentation updates, updated translations, fixed building against older versions of Glibc, and disallow running flatpak run under sudo due to problematic behavior.

Flatpak 1.6.2 is available from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Belated GTK 3.98 Puts GTK 4.0 One Step Closer
WebKitGTK 2.28 Seeing Flatpak Sandbox Support, WebGL + WebAudio By Default
MATE 1.24 Released For Letting GNOME 2 Continuation Live On In 2020
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Big Last Minute Improvements With The GNOME 3.36 Beta
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel