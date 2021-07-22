Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements

Firewalld was started by Red Hat a decade ago for managing Linux firewall functionality with Netfilter. Ten and a half years after the first release, Firewalld 1.0 was released this afternoon.
Firewalld 1.0 comes with breaking changes including dropping of Python 2 support, other dependency changes, support for intra-zone forwarding by default, NAT rules being moved to iNet family, the default target now being similar to reject, deprecating the older IPTables back-end, and more.
For end-users, Firewalld 1.0 should offer better predictability with the stock firewall configuration and less issues to deal with including a general reduction to the rule set size.
Today's release on GitHub has all of the details on the changes and new features for those interested in this Linux firewall management tool. Firewalld 1.0 should begin rolling out to distributions soon including the likes of Fedora 35.
