Fedora Prepares To Roll-Out Linux 5.4 Kernel Update But Needs Help Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 December 2019 at 07:10 AM EST. 11 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora users eager to see the Linux 5.4 stable kernel can engage by helping to test their newly-spun 5.4-based kernel image prior to it officially landing as a stable release update.

Fedora remains one of the few non-rolling-release distributions that is willing to send down major kernel updates as part of their stable release updates for existing distributions. They are in the process of sending down Linux 5.4 but are hoping for more widespread testing first.

They have organized a test week for Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users wanting to try a Linux 5.4 kernel with their proposed packages. The details for those interested can be found via this Wiki page.

Linux 5.4 shaped up well with early regressions seemingly addressed and Linux 5.4 having many new features.
11 Comments
Related News
Fedora 32 Might Disallow Empty Passwords For Local Users By Default
Some Fedora Users Concerned GNOME Software Promotes Proprietary Software With Flathub
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Fedora Stakeholders Debate Statically Linking Python For Better Performance
Fedora 31 Released For This Innovative Linux Distribution Supported By Red Hat
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations