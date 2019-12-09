Fedora users eager to see the Linux 5.4 stable kernel can engage by helping to test their newly-spun 5.4-based kernel image prior to it officially landing as a stable release update.
Fedora remains one of the few non-rolling-release distributions that is willing to send down major kernel updates as part of their stable release updates for existing distributions. They are in the process of sending down Linux 5.4 but are hoping for more widespread testing first.
They have organized a test week for Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users wanting to try a Linux 5.4 kernel with their proposed packages. The details for those interested can be found via this Wiki page.
Linux 5.4 shaped up well with early regressions seemingly addressed and Linux 5.4 having many new features.
