Fedora 37 Proposing To Allow Unrestricted Access To Flathub
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 June 2022 at 02:45 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA --
To this point Fedora out-of-the-box has been restricted to a filtered subset of Flathub packages when enabled via GNOME Software or GNOME Initial Setup. However, legal has now cleared Fedora for allowing unfiltered/unrestricted access to Flathub, allowing a far greater selection of Flatpaks to become available on Fedora Linux with the plan for this to begin with Fedora 37.

Fedora's packaging around Flatpak has been a filtered version of Flathub for what is then presented within GNOME Software or allowing to be installed from the command line with flatpak. This filtering can be restored later if the need presents itself but for now Fedora is cleared to offer unrestricted Flathub access. In cases of overlaps, the Fedora Flatpaks will be preferred over Flathub.


This planned change allows easy access to a much greater range of software and avoids confusion by users why some Flathub offerings are not available on Fedora.

There is some possible opposition to this change in its current form though because Flatpaks have higher priority over RPMs within GNOME Software. So this change may run into some problems unless GNOME Software is altered in its behavior around Flatpaks vs. Fedora RPMs. There is also some concern over some Flathub packages not being built from trusted, high quality third party sources.

More details on this proposed change for Fedora 37 via the Fedora devel list. The matter of opening up Fedora access to all Flathubs has also been discussed via this fedora-workstation issue tracker ticket.
4 Comments
Related News
Fedora 37 Gets A Batch Of New Features Approved
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support
Fedora 37 Weighing Change To Improve Profiling/Debugging But With Possible Performance Cost
Fedora 37 Looks To Boost Its Cloud Posture As An Official Edition
Proposed SIG Could Help Fedora Linux Become A Leader For Heterogeneous Computing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On