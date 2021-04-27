Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 27 April 2021 at 09:22 AM EDT. 20 Comments
It's Fedora 34 day! Fedora 34 is now officially available and it's quite exciting on the feature front especially with the changes to be enjoyed in Fedora Workstation 34.

Fedora 34 has successfully managed to switch over to PipeWire from PulseAudio for its audio needs, Fedora Workstation 34 continues making use of Btrfs as the default file-system while now has enabled Zstd-based transparent file-system compression by default, systemd-oomd is being used for handling out-of-memory / memory pressure situations, toolchain upgrades with GCC 11 / Binutils 2.35 / Glibc 2.33 / LLVM 12 are exciting for developers and those with newer processors, and Wayland by default for the Fedora KDE Plasma desktop version, and HarfBuzz has been enabled in FreeType for better looking font rendering. XWayland is also in better shape with Fedora 34 thanks to using the standalone XWayland build.

Fedora Workstation 34 is making use of the shiny new GNOME 40 desktop by default. Besides GNOME 40 for Fedora Workstation 34's default desktop, Fedora 34 also has available the latest KDE packages, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 0.16, and other updated desktop bits. Fedora 34 is also introducing an AArch64-based Fedora KDE Plasma desktop spin. There is also the usual assortment of bleeding-edge package updates.


The various spins of Fedora 34 are available for download from GetFedora.org.

Fedora 34 benchmarks are coming up on Phoronix soon compared to other recent Linux distribution releases. I myself have also been considering switching back to Fedora Workstation as my main production daily distribution on my own system with enjoying how great it's been working out on various test systems.
