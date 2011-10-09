While Fedora 33 is slated to default to the Btrfs file-system for desktop spins, for those on Fedora Server 33 or otherwise not using the defaults will have Stratis Storage 2.1 as another option.
Red Hat's Stratis Storage has been their effort to improve the Linux storage stack while building upon LVM, Device Mapper, and XFS for offering ZFS/Btrfs-like features. Stratis continues making great progress and is ultimately committed to by Red Hat as part of their Linux storage play, potentially with it being used by default come Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. Meanwhile the Fedora community has been dabbling with Btrfs on the desktop side for Fedora 33 and thankfully both technologies continue to be fostered by Fedora.
Last month there was the proposal to bring Stratis 2.1 into Fedora 33 as the newest version of Stratis Storage. The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has now approved that to happen for the F33 release this autumn.
The most significant addition of Stratis 2.1 is supporting per-pool encryption. But on top of the per-pool encryption there are also new administrative and monitoring interfaces and other enhancements.
This change proposal outlines the Stratis 2.1 plans for Fedora 33.
Separately, FESCo also approved this past week packaging of Microsoft .NET Core for AArch64, similar to the existing x86_64 packaging. Those details via this ticket.
