Fedora 33 To Offer Stratis 2.1 For Per-Pool Encryption
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 August 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
While Fedora 33 is slated to default to the Btrfs file-system for desktop spins, for those on Fedora Server 33 or otherwise not using the defaults will have Stratis Storage 2.1 as another option.

Red Hat's Stratis Storage has been their effort to improve the Linux storage stack while building upon LVM, Device Mapper, and XFS for offering ZFS/Btrfs-like features. Stratis continues making great progress and is ultimately committed to by Red Hat as part of their Linux storage play, potentially with it being used by default come Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. Meanwhile the Fedora community has been dabbling with Btrfs on the desktop side for Fedora 33 and thankfully both technologies continue to be fostered by Fedora.

Last month there was the proposal to bring Stratis 2.1 into Fedora 33 as the newest version of Stratis Storage. The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has now approved that to happen for the F33 release this autumn.

The most significant addition of Stratis 2.1 is supporting per-pool encryption. But on top of the per-pool encryption there are also new administrative and monitoring interfaces and other enhancements.

This change proposal outlines the Stratis 2.1 plans for Fedora 33.

Separately, FESCo also approved this past week packaging of Microsoft .NET Core for AArch64, similar to the existing x86_64 packaging. Those details via this ticket.
1 Comment
Related News
Fedora 33 Making Progress With Their Btrfs-By-Default On The Desktop
Ruby on Rails 6.0 Slated For Fedora 33
Fedora Looks To Make DXVK Their Default Back-End For Direct3D 9/10/11 On Wine
Fedora Developers Brainstorming Options For Better Memory Testing
Stratis 2.1 Proposed For Fedora 33 To Bring Per-Pool Encryption
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"