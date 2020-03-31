Fedora 33 Plans To Default To OpenJDK 11 As The Default Java Version
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 31 March 2020 at 05:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
To date Fedora has defaulted to Java 1.8 / OpenJDK 8 as the default system JDK version but for Fedora 33 later this year they plan to transition to OpenJDK 11.

OpenJDK 11 would be the default version for java/javac rather than the aging but still popular OpenJDK 8.

Red Hat's own Java team meanwhile would be fine with keeping OpenJDK 8 the default until time of OpenJDK 17. "In previous bumps, we, Red Hat's openjdk team, were a driving force to bump the system JDK. In this case, we are a bit reluctant, but the desire from users to bump the JDK seems strong. We are quite happy to skip JDK11 as system JDK at all, and jump directly from 8 to 17 in some three years."

The proposal to use OpenJDK 11 by default is laid out in this change proposal that is still being debated and yet to be weighed on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Meanwhile at yesterday's FESCo meeting, the committee did approve of Fedora 33 going with RPM 4.16 and transitioning the RPM database from Berkeley DB to SQLite.
Add A Comment
Related News
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Fedora Adopts A New Vision Statement
Fedora 33 Plans To Ship With Latest MinGW For Best Experience In Compiling Software For Windows
Fedora 32 Beta Released With EarlyOOM By Default, GNOME 3.36 Desktop
Fedora 33 Looking To Further Tighten Its Crypto Settings
Fedora Looking To Transition The RPM Database From Berkeley DB To SQLite
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Some Of The Features To Look Forward To With Linux 5.7
VirtIO Video Driver Coming Together For The Mainline Linux Kernel
AMD Developers Looking At GNU C Library Platform Optimizations For Zen
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming