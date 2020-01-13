Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Back in December was the proposal to finally enable FSTRIM by default for Fedora 32 in benefiting solid-state storage. Today the formal approval was given by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee to go ahead with this long overdue change.

The change is to enable the systemd fstrim.timer unit by default for running FSTRIM weekly on EXT4/XFS/Btrfs/F2FS file-systems running on flash-based storage devices. FSTRIM is used for notifying the underlying storage devices about unused blocks for wear leveling and more efficient handling.


Existing Fedora releases can toggle the support on via systemctl enable fstrim.timer while starting with Fedora 32's release this April it will be enabled by default.

FSTRIM received approval at today's FESCO meeting along with the change for using update-alternatives on cc and c++ for making it easier to drop in alternative compilers.

Fedora 32 is shaping up to be another great release.
